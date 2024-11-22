Ten Maoists killed in encounter in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district

Hyderabad: Ten naxals of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in a fierce encounter with the security forces under the Bhejji police station’s limits in Sukma district on Friday, November 22.

A large cache of arms including an AK-47, INSAS and SLR were recovered in the encounter which continued through the day.

The District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, based on credible information that Maoists were trying to cross into the Chhattisgarh border from Odisha, conducted a combing operation on Friday morning amid which the altercation occurred.

“DRG and CRPF forces had left on the intelligence of naxal members of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Sukma district. The encounter between the DRG team and Naxalites is continuing in the forest hills of villages Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma district,” ANI reported.

According to Bastar IG P Sundarraj, the operation was still on, and ten bodies have been recovered as of Friday afternoon.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security forces and reiterated the state government’s stand of showing zero tolerance towards left-wing extremism.

“Our foremost priority is to ensure development, peace and security in Bastar region,” he posted on X.