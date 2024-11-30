India to dominate oil and gas transmission pipeline additions in Asia by 2028

New Delhi: India is projected to dominate oil and gas transmission pipeline length additions in Asia by 2028, according to a new report.

India is expected to account for more than 40 per cent of the region’s total pipeline length additions by 2028, said the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

It revealed that India is likely to witness the start of operation of more than 50 planned and announced pipelines by 2028, adding a total transmission pipeline length of over 26,000 kms.

Of this, around 24,000 kms length additions would be from the planned pipelines that have received necessary approvals for development.

“Natural gas and product pipelines account for more than 80 per cent of the upcoming transmission pipeline length additions in India by 2028. The upcoming Kandla–Gorakhpur product pipeline is likely to be the longest among all the upcoming pipelines with a length of 2,809 kms,” said Bhargavi Gandham, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData.

The IHB Pvt Ltd-operated pipeline is expected to become operational in 2025 and will help to meet the growing LPG demand in the western part of the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The other significant addition to the country’s pipeline network is the planned Mehsana–Bhatinda natural gas pipeline. The pipeline will run a length of 1,834 km.

GSPL India Gasnet Ltd is the operator of this natural gas pipeline, which is expected to become operational by 2025.

With a length of 1,755 km, Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda, a natural gas pipeline, is the next significant contributor to pipeline additions. To be operated by GAIL (India) Ltd, the pipeline is also expected to begin operations in 2025.