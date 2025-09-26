India to engage with US on proposed H-1B visa fee hike

New Delhi: India is engaged with the Trump administration and other stakeholders as Washington looks at framing rules to implement its decision to raise the application fee for H-1B visas to USD 100,000.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the mobility of skilled talent has contributed enormously to innovation, economic growth and wealth creation in both the US and India.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to levy the whopping application fee for H-1B visas is expected to impact Indian nationals, who accounted for almost 70 per cent of of all H-1B visas issued in the last few years.

“We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders including the industry have one month to provide their comments,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

“As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” he said.

“We would remain engaged with all concerned including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration,” he added.

The US has already come out with clarifications and FAQs on the fresh H-1B visa applications.

“As to how it’s going to play out, this is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels,” Jaiswal said, referring to contacts between the external affairs ministry and the Indian embassy in Washington and the Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s decision to increase the H-1B visa application fee came amid a downturn in bilateral ties after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

The restrictions on the popular employment visa regime is seen as part of larger efforts to crack down on immigration.

Under the H-1B visa programme, companies recruit foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the US, initially for three years that can be renewed for three more years.

At present, the H-1B visa fee that companies pay to sponsor H1-B applicants ranges from about USD 2,000 to USD 5,000, depending on employer size and other costs.

Jaiswal also referred to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, holding talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and US trade representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22.

“The focus of the discussion was on trade and tariffs. Other aspects of our bilateral relationship were also reviewed,” he said.

To a question on the Trump administration’s decision to impose 100 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical products, large trucks and furniture from October 1, Jaiswal said the departments concerned of the Indian government are looking into the matter.

“As you are aware, India and the US are involved in (negotiations for) a bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. These ongoing discussions naturally cover all areas of interest to us,” he said.