India to participate in overall 12 sports at Paris Paralympics

Mumbai: India will compete in para cycling, para rowing and blind judo at the Paralympics, with these three new events extending the country’s presence to 12 sports in the competition which begins on August 28 in Paris.

The Paralympic Committee of India made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that it “showcases the growing diversity and talent of India’s Paralympics athletes”.

Arshad Shaikh from Andhra Pradesh will make his Paralympics debut in para cycling. He had secured his quota by winning a silver medal in the men’s elite individual time trial C2 category at the Asian Road Para Cycling Championships.

Arshad had also clinched a gold medal in the C2 15km scratch final at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

Andhra Pradesh’s Kongannapalle Narayana will represent India in para rowing. A former Indian Army soldier, Narayana lost his left leg below the knee due to a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir.

He won a silver medal in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls alongside Anita at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Kokila Kaushiklate, a visually challenged para-athlete from Haryana, will compete in blind judo. Kokila had secured her quota by winning a bronze medal in the judo women’s 48-kg J2 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou, China.

She also won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Judo Championships in 2019.

“The addition of three new sports to our Paralympic roster highlights the increasing depth and talent within our Paralympic community,” said PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said.