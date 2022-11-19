India tour of NZ: 5 most thrilling T20I clashes between Kiwi, Men in Blue

India and New Zealand are two of the best sides in T20I cricket. An entertaining match is expected every time they take to the field. Here are the top five most thrilling T20I matches between both sides.

3rd T20I, 2019

The Hamilton crowd was treated to a blitz from batters of both sides. Quickfire knocks from Colin Munro (72) and Tim Seifert (43) powered NZ to 212/4. Chasing 213, Vijay Shankar (43) and Rohit Sharma (38) stitched a 75-run stand, while Dinesh Kartik (33*), Krunal Pandya (26*), Rishabh Pant (28) and Hardik Pandya (21) lowered the asking rate. But still, India finished at 208/6, losing by four runs.

5th T20I, 2020

India scored 163/3 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (60) and KL Rahul (45) scored fine knocks to power their side to a great total. Chasing 164, Tim Seifert and Colin Munro hit fifties, but they fell short by seven runs, ending their innings at 156/9. India won the series by 5-0. Jasprit Bumrah’s tight spell of 3/12 earned him the ‘Man of the Match’ title.

3rd T20I, 2020

Kane Williamson’s quickfire 95 off 48 balls took NZ to 179/6. Despite knocks of Rohit Sharma (65 off 40 balls) and Virat Kohli (38 off 27 balls), the match was tied. NZ hit 18 in their super over. India needed 10 in their last two balls and Rohit hit two consecutive sixes to seal the series for India.

2nd T20, 2012

After the first T20I was abandoned due to rain, the second proved to be a thrilling decider. Brendon McCullum’s 91 off 55 balls helped NZ reach 167/5 in 20 overs. India was on the right track with Virat Kohli (70) and Yuvraj Singh (34) contributing great knocks. Yuvraj’s wicket fell on 4th ball of final over, leaving India needing five runs in two. India finished the innings at 166/4, losing by a run.