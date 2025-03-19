India-UAE airfares could drop by 20 pc if capacity expands: Report

Airfares between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could see a reduction of up to 20 percent if air travel capacity doubles over the next five years.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali highlighted that such a decrease in ticket prices could lead to savings of up to 1 billion US dollars for Indian consumers.

Alshaali revealed that the UAE has proposed a 4:1 air connectivity arrangement with India. Under this proposal, Indian airlines would be allowed to operate four additional flights or increase seat capacity for every additional flight or seat granted to UAE carriers.

However, the ambassador noted that this initiative would be temporary and subject to adjustment, potentially shifting to a 3:1, 2:1, or 1:1 ratio as Indian carriers expand their operations.

Beyond aviation, India and the UAE are strengthening their strategic and economic alliances. Bilateral commerce has topped 80 billion US dollars, expanding at a rate of 15 percent yearly. Both countries recognise the critical importance of smooth travel for business and tourism.

Furthermore, Alshaali indicated that the UAE is looking to enhance cooperation with India in defence, as well as in the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and the development of new sectors, such as genome sequencing and data centres.