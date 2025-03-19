Eid Al-Fitr 2025: UAE announces holidays for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced Eid Al-Fitr 2025 holiday dates for private sector employees across the country.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday, March 19, workers will get paid leave from Sunday, March 30, through Tuesday, April 1, if Ramzan spans 29 days.

If the month of Ramzan concludes on the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the ministry added.

We announce that from Sunday 30 March to Tuesday 1 April, will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.



If the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, 2 April 2025.



For public sector employees, a similar holiday schedule will apply.

Islamic calendar months typically last either 29 or 30 days. With Ramzan having begun on Saturday, March 1, Shawwal is expected to commence on either March 30 or 31.

The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will begin observing the crescent on Saturday, March 29.

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramzan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Falling on the first day of Shawwal—the tenth month of the Islamic calendar—the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. The celebrations typically last for three days and are a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, as families and friends come together to share festive meals and exchange greetings.