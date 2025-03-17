UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially announced the Eid Al-Fitr 2025 public holiday dates for public sector employees.

In a circular issued on Monday, March 17, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirmed that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin on Shawwal 1 and end on Shawwal 3, 1446 AH, according to the Georgian calendar. Work will officially resume on Shawwal 4.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private sector

The exact Gregorian dates will be determined based on the UAE moon sighting, scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, as Islamic months are either 29 or 30 days long.

If the crescent is spotted on March 29, Eid holidays will be on Sunday. March 30, Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1 of the Georgian calendar

If the moon is not spotted and Ramzan completes 30 days, then the first day of Shawwal will fall on March 31. In this case, Eid holidays will be observed on March 31, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2.

In the event that the holy month of Ramzan concludes with 30 days, the 30th of Ramzan shall be observed as an additional public holiday, thereby extending the Eid Al-Fitr break.

On this occasion, FAHR extended congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens, residents, and the entire Arab and Islamic world, wishing everyone health, happiness, and prosperity.