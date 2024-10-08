India urgently needs environmentally conscious lawyers: Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday said that India, facing an unprecedented climate crisis and the perils of unchecked economic growth, urgently needs “environmentally conscious lawyers”.

CJI Chandrachud, in his convocation address at Bhutan’s JSW School of Law, appreciated the launch of the LLM programme in Climate Change and Environment Law for international students.

“What better place to study climate change and environmental law, than a carbon-negative country which has lived and breathed the values of sustainability and environmentalism since its inception,” he said.

“India, facing an unprecedented climate crisis and the perils of unchecked economic growth, urgently needs environmentally conscious lawyers trained in climate change law.”

Stressing on prioritising the preservation of cultural identities, the CJI said that there should be a “thoughtful and selective approach to adopting global norms, ensuring that they complement and enhance our existing values rather than supplanting them”.

“By doing so, we can foster a cultural landscape that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity, allowing us to forge our own path toward progress and development,” he said.

The Chief Justice said that as Chancellor and advisor for several Indian law universities, he is eager to explore how learnings from Bhutan’s law school can be integrated into Indian institutions.

In his address to youth, CJI Chandrachud said that traditionally, the law has been associated as synonymous with disputes and litigation, but, in reality, the law possesses immense potential as a vehicle for transformative societal change.

“Think of the iconic struggles for justice – the fight against apartheid, the civil rights movement, or the ongoing quest for gender equality. These movements were fuelled by passionate individuals who refused to accept the status quo.”

Earlier this evening, CJI Chandrachud met with the King of Bhutan H H Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.