India urges pilgrims to keep passports ready for Haj 2027

New Delhi: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has urged intending pilgrims to ensure their passports are ready ahead of the Haj 1448 AH/ 2027 application process, as preparations for the next pilgrimage season begin.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, June 2, the committee said Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah had released the Preparation Document for Haj 2027 on May 29, initiating the preparatory phase for pilgrimage arrangements.

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The HCoI noted that the official Haj 2027 announcement is expected shortly and advised prospective pilgrims to complete passport-related formalities in advance to avoid delays during registration.

Key passport requirements

According to the advisory, passports used for Haj applications must be machine-readable and remain valid until at least December 31, 2027.

The committee also instructed applicants seeking fresh passports to ensure that the surname or last name field is not left blank, as incomplete passport details could affect the application process.

Wide publicity directed

To ensure that prospective pilgrims are adequately informed, the Haj Committee has directed all State and Union Territory Haj Committees to widely publicise the advisory through appropriate channels.

The circular was issued by Shanavas C, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of the Haj Committee of India, and circulated to officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and State Haj Committees across the country.

The advisory forms part of the early preparations for Haj 2027, enabling intending pilgrims to meet documentation requirements before the commencement of applications.