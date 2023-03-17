India vs Australia

Published: 17th March 2023
Mumbai: Australia's Marcus Stoinis with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s players celebrate the wicket of India’s Virat Kholi during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Mitchell Starc successfully appeals for LBW against India’s Surayakumar Yadav during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of India’s Ishan Kishan during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: India’s Mohammed Siraj with Virat Kholi celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Sean Abbott during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Australia’s Mitchell Starc with teammates celebrate the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

