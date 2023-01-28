India vs New Zeland 1st T20

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 28th January 2023 12:01 pm IST
Ranchi: Indian batters Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Indian batter Washington Sundar plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s bowler Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Indian captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s bowler Jacob Duffy appeals for the wicket of Indian batter Rahul Tripathi during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s batter Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s batter Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s batter Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s batter Glenn Phillips during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s batters Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway run between the wickets during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: New Zealand’s batter Finn Allen plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Ranchi: A spectator at JSCA International Stadium before the start of the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button