India vs Pakistan: Airfares set to soar 50 pc ahead ICC cricket match in Dubai

Dubai’s travel industry is gearing up for a significant surge in last-minute flight and hotel bookings ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled on February 23 in Dubai International Stadium.

Anticipated surge in bookings and airfares

Travel industry analysts predicted that cricket enthusiast countries such as India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Saudi Arabia will make more travel plans.

According to industry experts fans from cricket countries will plan their trips more frequently during the tournament which will boost airline prices by 20 per cent to 50 per cent and make last-minute fares potentially double.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com said, “While bookings are gradually increasing, the real surge happens in the final two weeks before the match. Travellers waiting for deals may find limited availability and soaring prices.”

According to the reports, the travel rush will primarily driven by fans from these countries

International cricket-loving markets: UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia

Indian cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad

Pakistani cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad

Reports indicate that Dubai’s hospitality sector is already feeling the rush. Hotels across Deira Downtown and Dubai Marina witnessed a surge of bookings right ahead of the game.

Many affordable hotels reserve their spaces early but luxury spots on Palm Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road attract more customers with their premium booking rise.

Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pittie said “During previous India-Pakistan matches, hotel prices surged between 25 and 50 per cent, and in some cases, tenfold.”

Preparations by airlines and travel agencies

To handle the anticipated influx of travellers, airlines may introduce additional flights or deploy larger aircraft to accommodate the demand.

Travel agencies combine flight tickets with hotel accommodations and match passes into single packages that simplify the experience for cricket fans.

During previous cricket matches between India and Pakistan, India-Dubai travel packages reportedly were priced around 2,500 Dollars (Dh9,175) including 4-star hotel stays. The upcoming event may witness similar trends with luxury hospitality experiences offering exclusive match-day screenings, themed menus and entertainment.

Travel companies emphasize that travellers must book their plans immediately because everyday prices increase and hotel reservations run out rapidly. They issued a clear warning that holding off to book at the last minute will produce both higher costs and decreased accessibility to available travel options.

Participating in a match between India and Pakistan remains among the most intense sports rivalries worldwide. On February 23 the match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium featuring its “Ring of Fire” lighting system which accommodates up to 25,000 fans and expands to 30,000.

Cricket fans will flock to Dubai in great numbers to attend the India-Pakistan match because of its historical importance and competitive intensity thus fueling more bookings throughout the region.