India won’t travel to Pakistan for ICC champions trophy 2025: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Team India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI conveyed that the Indian government has advised against sending the team to Pakistan for the eight-team competition.

This development leaves the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explore alternative arrangements likely involving a hybrid model. Under this plan, India would play its matches at a different venue, while the remaining tournament would be held in Pakistan.

Despite PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi ruling out the use of a hybrid model earlier, ESPNCricinfo reports that contingency plans had been made months ago for such an option. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered a likely venue for India’s matches due to its proximity to Pakistan, with Sri Lanka also being a possible alternative.

The BCCI’s position was communicated to the ICC this week, although it remains unclear if the decision was made orally or in writing.

Naqvi insisted that PCB would require a formal written communication from BCCI before relaying the matter to the Pakistani government for a final decision. He also emphasized that PCB was not prepared to accept the hybrid model, citing the “great gestures” made by PCB, such as sending Pakistan’s team to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was held under a hybrid model with India’s matches played in Sri Lanka.

The schedule and ticketing details for the Champions Trophy have not yet been announced. However, the reveal event planned for next week in Lahore is likely to be postponed due to these developments.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have kept the two countries from playing bilateral series since 2012-13, with both teams only meeting in ICC events and the Asia Cup. India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained political relations.