India vs Pakistan in Dubai: Airfares to surge by 50 pc amid last-minute travel rush

Fans around the world are finalizing plans to witness one of the most iconic rivalries in cricket.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2025 1:09 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: X)

As the highly anticipated India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday, February 23, drawing near, Dubai’s travel sector is gearing up for a last-minute surge in flight bookings.

With ticket prices expected to increase by 50 percent, fans around the world are finalizing plans to witness one of the most iconic rivalries in cricket.

Travel experts predict a sharp increase in demand, with last-minute fares potentially doubling, as reported by Khaleej Times.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, highlighted the 1,550 percent surge in accommodation searches during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. He predicted a similar last-minute rush for Dubai.

The demand for travel to Dubai is primarily coming from major cities in India and Pakistan, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

It is also reported that the Dubai’s hotels, especially those in Deira, Downtown, and Dubai Marina, are reporting high occupancy rates, with budget options selling out quickly. Luxury hotels on Palm Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road are also seeing a significant increase in bookings.

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 1:00 pm local time. It will feature two sessions: the first from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm, followed by a break, and the second from 5:10 pm to 8:40 pm.

Although the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was originally set to be hosted in Pakistan, political tensions and security concerns led to a neutral venue arrangement for India’s matches. As a result, the India vs. Pakistan game will be held in Dubai, marking a significant shift from the original plans.

