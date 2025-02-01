Dubai: Pakistani man jailed for robbing Indian victims at knifepoint

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 28-year-old Pakistani man to one year in prison and fined Dirham 323,740 after he was found guilty of robbing two Indian victims at knifepoint in the Al Muraqqabat area.

According to the court, the robbery took place on April 18, 2024. The defendant and several accomplices, who are still on the run, lured the victims to a location before carrying out the crime.

A Khaleej Times report revealed that the stolen items, belonging to an electronics trading company, included:

100 high-end mobile phones (iPhones and Samsung models) worth Dirham 296,300

62 luxury watches valued at Dirham 10,000

The robbers also stole personal belongings from the victims:

First victim: A Samsung Ultra S22 (green), Emirates ID, Dubai driving license, three bank cards, a car key, and Dirham 17,400 in cash.

Second victim: A blue Nike wallet containing an Emirates ID, Dubai driving license, an Honor 98 phone, and Dirham 40 in cash.

The victims reported the crime to Dubai Police, who launched an investigation and arrested one suspect. Despite denying the charges, he was convicted and will be deported after serving his sentence. Meanwhile, police are still searching for his accomplices.