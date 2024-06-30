India vs South Africa women test match Day 3

Chennai: South Africa's Sune Luus plays a shot during their 2nd innings on the third day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Chennai: South Africa's Sune Luus plays a shot during their 2nd innings on the third day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Chennai: South Africa's Sune Luus plays a shot during their 2nd innings on the third day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)