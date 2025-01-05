India welcomes its first ‘Gen Beta’ baby in Mizoram’s Aizawl

The baby boy is in good health with no complications, as reported by Sister Lalchhuanawmi from the hospital's Lawmna Ward.

Representative image

On New Year’s Day, 2025, India welcomed its first baby of Generation Beta, a boy named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng.

According to reports, he was born at 12:03 am on January 1 at the Synod Hospital in Aizawl, Mizoram, weighing 3.12 kg. The baby is in good health with no complications, as reported by Sister Lalchhuanawmi from the hospital’s Lawmna Ward.

What is Generation Beta?

The birth marks the beginning of Generation Beta, a term coined by futurist Mark McCrindle to describe babies born between 2025 and 2039. McCrindle predicts that by 2035, Gen Beta will comprise 16 percent of the global population.

