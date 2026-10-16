India-WI T20: Bengaluru Metro extends late-night train services

Bengaluru: Cricket enthusiasts attending the India-West Indies T20 international at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, October 17, can use extended Namma Metro services to return home after the match, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced.

The extended schedule is intended to ease the movement of spectators and reduce congestion after the game. The final trains from terminal stations will operate beyond normal hours, with the last departures varying by route.

Metro services from Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Bommasandra will end at midnight. Trains from Silk Institute and Madavara will run until 12.15 am, while the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) will leave at 1 am towards all four directions. The last service from RV Road is scheduled for 1.30 am.

BMRCL has also introduced a QR code facility through digital T20 match tickets for two-way metro travel. The arrangement is expected to help spectators avoid queues for tokens and make their journeys more convenient.

Fans entering or leaving the stadium through gates along Cubbon Road have been advised to use Cubbon Park Metro Station. Those using gates near Link Road should travel through the Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro station.

Security beefed up

Security has been tightened following the stampede incident reported during an earlier stadium event. More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed around the stadium to manage crowds, maintain order and deal with emergencies. Special security cover will also be provided to players from both teams.

The metro corporation said station entry points could be regulated or temporarily closed depending on crowd conditions and safety requirements. Passengers have been advised to follow directions issued by metro personnel and police.

The measures are aimed at ensuring that spectators can travel safely and avoid unnecessary delays after the much-anticipated cricket encounter.