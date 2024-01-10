India will be 3rd largest economy in 10 yrs, says Amitabh Kundu at MANUU Foundation Day

Hyderabad: India is the fastest growing country of the world today and within 10 to 15 years it will be the third largest Economy”.

Prof. Amitabh Kundu, Senior Fellow, WRI India said on Tuesday (January 9) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while delivering the Foundation Day lecture. The topic of his lecture was “India Towards Inclusive & Sustainable Development, Opportunities & Challenges.”

He was speaking as the Chief Guest to mark the 27th Foundation Day celebrations of MANUU. Shri Mumtaz Ali, Chancellor, MANUU presided over the function while Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor, delivered the inaugural speech.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, Prof. Kundu detailed the opportunities and challenges faced for inclusive and sustainable development of India. Showing a graph of Brookings projection of share, he said by 2028 India is predicted to be the fastest growing country and is at second place but if there is inequality in the access to labour market then it should decrease a little.

The Asian Development Bank predicted that India’s share may be 27 percent in 2050, but if the country does not address inequality in access to labour market, gender inequality, caste and religion based inequalities then “our glorious future will be destroyed.”

Mumtaz Ali in his presidential remarks opined that economy and education are necessary but if one does not learn to live with peace, then “no matter how much we progress, it is of no use…By practicing one’s own religion, everyone can live together and this is the biggest principle for the country to develop and move forward.

Prof. Ainul Hasan acknowledged the contribution of both teaching and non-teaching employees in the progress of the University.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Officer on Special Duty-I welcomed the gathering.

The University felicitated retired teachers and non-teaching employees of MANUU with shawl, memento and flower pot for their dedicated services to the institution.

Prof M A Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT, convened the programme while Dr. Mohd Mustafa Ali Sarwari, in-charge PRO proposed vote of thanks.

A new University Silver Jubilee Tarana written by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan was also screened by IMC. The tarana was prepared by the Instructional Media Centre team under the supervision of the Director, Dr. Rizwan Ahamd.