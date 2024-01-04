India will be a Hindu nation when PM Modi comes to power again: Sri Ram Sena chief

Hubballi: Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik said on Thursday that India is going to be a Hindu nation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back to power in 2024.

Speaking to reporters, Muthalik slammed Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for taking objections to making India a Hindu nation. “India will surely become Hindu nation. If Yathindra has capacity, let him prevent it.

“In 2024, PM Modi is going to win Lok Sabha elections and become Prime Minister for the third time. Then no force would prevent India from becoming a Hindu nation,” Muthalik stated.

“Yathindra does not know about Hindutva, he came up in the shadow of his father. Former Dy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra should get converted to Islam and become Muslims. Because, they don’t have respect and love in any other community other than Muslims. Let them go away to Pakistan as they don’t deserve to be in India,” he said.

Muthalik also stated that only India can become a Hindu nation in the world. Unlike India, in Pakistan bombs are exploded in mosques while prayers are offered. Yathindra does not have any idea of Hindu religion, he slammed.

Former national general secretary of BJP, C.T. Ravi maintained that it is the tactic of the Congress party to weaken Hindus and divide them. This will lead to the creation of another Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh were parts of India once. The parents’ home of Gandhari (the wife of Dhritrashtra) was in Afghanistan. If Hindus are united here, the matter of Pakistan won’t arise, he maintained.

If Hindus are in majority, the Constitution will survive. When Hindus become a minority, the country will turn into Pakistan, Ravi stated.