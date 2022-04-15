India will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 10-15 years: RSS chief

Haridwar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that India will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 10-15 years.

As per the predictions of saints and astrologers, India will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 20-25 years but if we all collectively work towards it, the target will be achieved in 10-15 years, he claimed.

“India will talk about non-violence but will also carry a stick in our hand as the world only understands power… We will have no ill will, no enmity. But the world only understands power,” he opined.

He was in Haridwar for inaugurating the statue of 1008 Swami Divyanand Giri at Shri Krishna Niwas and Poornanand Giri Ashram in Kankhal.

India is on the path of progress and those who will come in between will be wiped out, Bhagwat said on Wednesday.

Lord Krishna lifted the Goverdhan mountain on his little finger, but fellow cowherds thought it was due to the support of their sticks. Similarly, we all will make efforts but if the saints will join in, then Swami Vivekanand, Maharishi Arvind’s dream of Akhand Bharat will be realised soon. Dharma and Bharat are synonymous.

“Our nationality is flowing like the flow of the Ganga. If dharma will be promoted, the country will rise,” he added.

“For 1,000 years, efforts were made to end sanatan dharma, they failed, but we and the dharma are still intact,” he added.

After coming to India, the evil tendencies of every type of person end, he added.

“Many people protest against sanatan dharma. If they would not have opposed, Hindus would not have awoken,” the RSS chief claimed.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Girdhar, Swami Vivekanand Bharti, Swami Vivekanand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad secretary Ravindrapuri and Mahamandaleshwar Harichetanand among others were present on the occasion.