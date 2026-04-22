India will never bow before those spreading hatred, violence: Cong on Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi: The entire nation stands united against terrorism and will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and violence, the Congress said on Wednesday as it paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam attack on the first anniversary of the barbaric killings by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The opposition party also lashed out at the central government, claiming that Pakistan, which stood isolated after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has now acquired global respectability due to the “complete failure” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

“The Congress Party’s heartfelt tribute to the innocent civilians martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We stand united against terrorism. India will never bow before hatred and violence,” the Congress said on X.

In his message, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the entire nation stands united against terrorism.

“India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

“The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly snatched away continues to shake our hearts to this day. The grief of the martyrs’ families is a grief shared by us all,” he said.

Also Read One year after Pahalgam attack, victims still coming to grips with the loss

“The martyrdom of these sons of the nation will forever remain indelible in the soul of India,” Gandhi said.

The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence, stands united today, and it will always remain so, he asserted.

“India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear; we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve. Jai Hind,” Gandhi said in his post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the spirit of India stands unbroken and united against every act of terrorism.

The Congress chief paid tributes to those killed in the attack and also saluted the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, who fought with unbridled determination and fortitude during Operation Sindoor.

“The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones,” he said in a post on X.

“We also remember our citizens at the border who lost their precious lives due to cross-border shelling. Their sacrifice is etched in the conscience of the nation. The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary (in-charge Communications) Jairam Ramesh called for a reset of the government’s foreign policy but said Prime Minister Modi will most certainly not do it.

He said April 22 will always be a day of great pain and intense anguish for every Indian.

“Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir admitted it was an intelligence failure, he claimed. “It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later,” Ramesh said.

Pakistan stood isolated after it had carried out the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, he said.

“Its (Pakistan’s) economy continues to be in shambles, dependent on largesse from external donors. Separatist movements are deeply entrenched in its polity and society. Its politics is dysfunctional and it is the Army that is calling the shots in the country,” Ramesh said.

“Yet today, that very same failed state whose army chief had made inflammatory and communally provocative statements just a few days prior to the deadly deed, has now acquired a new global respectability,” he said.

“In many ways, this reflects the complete failure of the substance of the Prime Minister’s foreign policy and the self-glorifying style of his diplomatic engagement,” Ramesh alleged.

“Should he reset? Of course, yes. Will he reset? Most certainly he will not,” the Congress leader said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said India will neither forget the attack on the unarmed civilians nor forgive the perpetrators of the crime.

“The whole of India has always stood united against violence and terrorism and will continue to do so. Jai Hind!” he said.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A four-day military conflict ensued after Pakistan targeted civilian and military areas, drawing a strong response from India.