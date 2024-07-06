India will play global leadership role in education of law, says Attorney General Venkataramani

Hyderabad: India is going to play a global leadership role in terms of legal education soon.

These views were expressed by R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the “Moot Court” at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Law School on Saturday.

According to the Attorney General experts are concerned about the failure of institutions providing legal education. In America and Europe, intellectuals are talking about the failure of legal education institutions.

He was happy that the legal education system in India is doing well. It is going to play a global leadership role in the field of legal education.

Venkataramani said that law education in Urdu will lead to an increase in the cultural wealth of India. According to him, law schools are laboratories of law. Urdu language can be a valuable asset for MANUU Law School students, which will provide them with a unique opportunity.

Venkataramani inaugurated the Moot Court of the Law School and thanked Maulana Azad National Urdu University for naming the MANUU Moot Court after his name.

At the beginning of the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said this day will be remembered in the history of Urdu University for two reasons. Firstly, the opening of Law School at the University and secondly, the presence of the Attorney General of India in MANUU Law School. According to him, various people have contributed directly and indirectly to the establishment of the Law School in Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The result of their joint efforts is in front of everyone today.

Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor CNLU, Patna, and Adjunct Professor of MANUU Law School, also addressed the gathering. He said that Urdu University should be given constitutional status and protection and be recognized as an institution of national importance.

Professor Mustafa appealed to the Attorney General of India to approve a project for the Law School of Maulana Azad National Urdu University to translate new laws into Urdu. He assured the university that he worked on this translation project himself.

Mumtaz Ali, Chancellor of the University, assured that he will strive for the all-round development of the University. He emphasized the importance of justice for humanity.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar proposed a vote of thanks. Prof. Tabrez Ahmed, Dean of Law School conducted the proceedings.