India won’t tolerate terrorism from Pak: MPs after concluding Europe tour

New Delhi: After wrapping up a high-level diplomatic outreach across six European nations under ‘Operation Sindoor Outreach’, Indian Members of Parliament said that terrorism emanating from Pakistan will not be tolerated and will be treated as an “act of war”, signalling a hardening of India’s international messaging on cross-border terrorism.

Led by senior BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

The objective was to deepen bilateral relations, raise international awareness about terrorism affecting India, and present a united front on national security.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leader of Group-2 delegation, says "We went to several countries in Europe…Every country has a lot of anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It was a very good visit. We went to the European Parliament as well. We met think… https://t.co/bScI0XNqKb pic.twitter.com/zmGgnAGu4l — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025

After concluding his visit, Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the unified global condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

“My entire delegation first went to France, then we visited Italy, followed by Denmark (Copenhagen), then England, Brussels, and Germany. At every place, we had discussions with MPs, ministers, think tanks, media, and Indian communities. One thing that really stood out was the widespread anger against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. All the countries strongly condemned it and expressed their solidarity with India,” he said.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana issued one of the tour’s strongest statements, saying: “We made it absolutely clear: terrorism from Pakistan will not be tolerated. Any such act will be treated as an act of war. This message was delivered firmly to our counterparts across Europe, and the international community has taken serious note of it.”

Daggubati Purandeswari, also a BJP MP, noted that the outreach was focused on exposing long-standing threats to India.

“We went with the one objective of standing up for India and exposing the scourge of terrorism that has plagued our country for seven decades. We presented evidence, met MPs, officials, and even the diaspora — and we received strong moral support from every corner,” she said.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai added, “We exposed Pakistan’s treacherous activities to the world. Everyone we met was convinced. We had this great opportunity, and I’m thankful to Prime Minister Modi for enabling this outreach.”

The visit concluded in Germany from June 5 to 7, where the delegation received positive diplomatic feedback and emphasised India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Officials called the tour a vital initiative in strengthening India’s global partnerships while confronting the growing threat of state-sponsored terrorism.