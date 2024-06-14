India would do everything within its means to support peaceful solution for Ukraine: PM Modi

Bari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The upcoming Swiss peace conference for Ukraine also figured in the Modi-Zelenskyy talks held on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia and the Ukranian president thanked the prime minister for sending a high-level delegation to the conclave in over the weekend in Switzerland.

In the meeting, Modi told Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Summit on Peace being hosted by Switzerland.

In a post on ‘X’, the Ukranian president said he and Modi talked about the Peace Summit and issues on its agenda and that he thanked the Indian prime minister for sending a high-level delegation to it.

Modi described the meeting with the Ukranian president as “very productive” and said India is eager to “further cement” bilateral relations with Ukraine.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine," Modi said on 'X'.

“Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi and Zelenskyy exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“The prime minister conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution,” it said.

It said Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes on his assuming office for the third term.

“We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade, in particular in the context of the Black Sea export corridor functioning,” Zelenskyy said ion ‘X’.

“We explored the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture,” he said.

“We also talked about the Global Peace Summit and issues on its agenda. I thank Prime Minister Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit.,” the Ukranian president said.

Switzerland is hosting several global leaders on June 15 and 16 in an attempt to chart a roadmap for brining peace to Ukraine. The Indian delegation at the summit is expected to be headed by a senior diplomat.

Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend it.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal the two leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine.

"Furthering India-Ukraine partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy," he said on 'X'.

“The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of Modi’s delegation at the talks.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the conflict.

The Ukranian readout said the two leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture.

“The president spoke about the functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor, which makes it possible to increase exports of sunflower oil to India and turnover of other categories of goods,” it said.

It said Zelenskyy “informed Modi on the preparations to the Global Peace Summit and thanked the prime minister of India for the expected presence of the high-level delegation at the event. The leaders discussed the agenda of the Summit.”

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy came ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit.

India on Wednesday said it will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the Ukraine conflict at an “appropriate level”.