India Youth Front protest over NEET row

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 8th July 2024 3:50 pm IST
New Delhi: An agitator holds a placard during a protest of the India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Members of India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties’ youth wings, stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Agitators during a protest of the India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties’ youth wings, over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Members of India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties’ youth wings, stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

