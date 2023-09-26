Indian agencies discuss threats to Sikhs, Hindus in Canada

New Delhi: A meeting of Indian intelligence agencies discussed how Canada-based Khalistani terrorists are now openly threatening local Hindus and pro-India Sikhs and defacing temples there, sources said.

Pro-India Sikh leader Ripudaman Singh Malik was killed in Canada’s Surrey in 2022 and sources said his murder was orchestrated by Hardip Singh Nijjar, who was recently killed by rivals. However, Canadian agencies never initiated any probe against Nijjar or any Khalistani operatives, they said.

Incidents of defacing of temples in the recent past were also discussed in the meeting.

The officials also discussed how Khalistani supporters were openly intimidating Indian diplomats in Canada and as per them, this was clear cut violation of Vienna Convention.

Other topics of discussions included the subtle support for Khalistani separatists, resulting in the exclusion of moderate, pro-India Sikhs from major gurdwaras in Canada due to the influence and resources of pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs).

Intelligence agencies’ records indicated that Punjab was currently facing significant challenges due to extortion schemes originating from Canada. “Gang members based in Canada employ drones to transport drugs from Pakistan, which are then distributed throughout Punjab. A portion of the proceeds from these illegal activities is funneled back to Khalistani extremists operating in Canada. It is also affecting Punjab,” a source said.

After 2016, Punjab witnessed target killings of Sikhs and Hindus and Nijjar was behind this. It was discussed in the meeting that Canadian agencies, instead of doing a fair probe, were giving shelter to Khalistani extremists.