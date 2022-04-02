Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran jets leave Hyderabad buzzed!

Hyderabad: The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force flew in spectacular formations over various locations across the city, on Saturday.
Nine + one Hawk Mk-132 aircraft flew over Begumpet skies in a diamond formation at 1:18 pm as scheduled. Curious onlookers were left mesmerized as the bright red jets roared over them.
Citizens of Hyderabad took to Twitter to share their best shots from the fly-past and tagged the team in a bid to win the ‘personalised hamper’ as mentioned by the spokesperson of SKAT.
SKAT has performed over 600 aerobatic displays across the country and Southeast Asia.
The fly-past was to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the birth of a new country, Bangladesh.