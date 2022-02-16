Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia promoted as secretary of overseas Indian affairs

New Delhi: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, has been appointed to a new position as secretary, overseas Indian affairs in the country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs). He is expected to accept his new assignment in New Delhi next month. The name of his successor in Riyadh is yet to be announced, but as per reports, the selection process has begun.

In terms of the bureaucratic arrangement, the new post is a promotion because the post is several degrees higher than that of an ambassador. The appointment was approved by the Indian cabinet on Tuesday.

About Dr Ausaf Sayeed

Dr Ausaf Sayeed completed his three-year term in Saudi Arabia after being appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia in March 2019.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed’s tenure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia first as a Consul General and as Ambassador has been exemplary in strengthening Indo-Saudi bilateral relations.

He belongs to a well-known educated family of Hyderabad. His father, Awaz Sayeed, was a well-known modern Urdu essayist and short-story writer. He has performed diplomatic services in Egypt, Qatar, Denmark, Yemen, Chicago and Shashail.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed is known for his love for the Urdu language and its propagation. Wherever he was posted, he always convened Urdu Mushairas and brought Indian diaspora on a single platform.