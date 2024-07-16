Indian-American Republican Party leader recites ‘ardas’ at RNC

Milwaukee: Indian-American Sikh Republican Party leader Harmeet Kaur Dhillon on Monday recited ‘ardas’ at the Republican National Convention here in the presence of the party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Amidst tight security, the four-day Republican National Convention began on Monday with delegates and officials coming to the US state of Wisconsin to greet Trump like a hero for the first time since a gunman on Sunday opened fire at the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, grazing his ear.

Dhillon, a Republican Party leader and Civil Rights Attorney discussing the attack on Trump said: “These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet more prayerful of our lives, the heinous attack on President Trump and his supporters made all of us pause and seek answers in comfort.”

A video posted on social media platform X by the California Republican Party, showed Dhillon, 55, as saying at the Fiserv Forum: “I come from a family of Sikh immigrants and I’m honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide.”

“We recite the Ardaas (Sikh prayer) before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all,” she added.

“Dear Waheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique heaven on this Earth, where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote for the upcoming election and please bless with humility, honesty, skill and integrity all those who conduct the election,” she said after offering the ‘ardas’.

Dhillon, who has also served as the vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party and also co-chairs the Women for Trump organisation, thanked God for protecting Trump’s life, and also mentioned the leader’s “tireless and uplifting spirit”.

Dhillon was born in a Sikh family in Chandigarh and immigrated to the US. She has experience working on matters involving intellectual property, unfair competition, civil rights, employment discrimination and others, and also has her law firm. She was once a lawyer to Trump and co-chaired the Women for Trump organisation.

Trump made his first public appearance following his close brush with death as he arrived at the Republican National Convention (RNC) with a bandaged ear, hours after he was formally announced as the party’s nominee in the upcoming November 5 elections, where he would take on President Joe Biden.

The 78-year-old former President walked up the steps, pumped his fists, clapped and thanked the crowd.

He also greeted JD Vance, his vice-presidential pick, and other delegates at the RNC event.

Trump formally picked Ohio Senator and one-time fierce critic Vance, 39, as his vice presidential running mate in an announcement on Truth Social Platform.

After the announcement by Trump, Vance emerged on the convention floor with his Indian American wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her origins to Andhra Pradesh.

About 2,400 delegates from across the US are here to officially nominate Trump during a roll call vote which was held on Monday. It was a mere formality since he clinched the nomination in March, garnering the 1,215 delegates needed to become the presumptive nominee.

The vote is considered a formality because Trump earned 2,243 delegates by the end of the primary process, according to an estimate by CBS News.

Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination for the third time since 2016 in a speech on Thursday night.