Indian-American singer says PM Modi has collaborated on song promoting millets

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with an Indian-American singer, Falu, also a Grammy Award winner, for a special song to promote the benefits of millets.

The song also highlights the potential of millets in alleviating world hunger.

A Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, Falguni Shah, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, will be releasing the “Abundance of Millets” song later on Friday, reports said.

She was quoted as saying that PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband.

His speech highlighting the significance of millets has been incorporated in the song, reports suggest. However, neither the PMO, nor the government has reacted officially to this.

The year 2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets’ after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by members of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.