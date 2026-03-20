Indian Americans Forum organizes scholarship distribution in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Indian Americans Forum (IAF) has organized a community Iftar party and scholarship distribution program for school students in Warangal.

The program was presided over by Dr. Mohammed Jameel, global president of IAF.

Addressing the gathering, he explained the vision and objectives of the organization and invited people to become part of the forum. He also highlighted the scholarship initiative launched by IAF to support deserving minority students in advancing their education.

Dr. Jameel said that the Community Iftar program, initiated last year, reflects the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb and promotes communal harmony by bringing together people from different sections of society.

The event was organized by IAF Joint Secretary Mohammed Nayeem, who spoke about the role of NRI forums in contributing to the homeland through social and charitable initiatives.

Deputy Mayor of Warangal Municipal Corporation Masood attended the event as chief guest and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Americans Forum in promoting education, community awareness, and charitable activities.

The event witnessed participation from people of different faiths and communities, reflecting unity and communal harmony. Several prominent educationists, doctors, businessmen, and media representatives attended the program.

Joint Secretary Mohammed Nayeem and Treasurer Samdani thanked all the dignitaries and attendees for their support.