Indian among three dead in UAE floods

Jeddah: An Indian worker hailing from Mancherial district in Telangana, who was swept away by strong tides in the rivulet in recent floods in UAE was found dead and his body was recovered in flood havoc Fujairah emirate in UAE.

The deceased, identified as Uppu Linga Reddy (35), native of Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district, was swept away while crossing the bridge on fateful night of Thursday when strong tides from the river hit over.

Linga Reddy was working as a labourer in a firm, he was among 20 workers who were assigned to work on night duty on Thursday. After a heavy rain alert, the company which LInga Reddy was working had altered employees at the site to be cautious as heavy rain started, according to his colleagues in Fujairah.

“The managers from the company have called workers to be cautious and wait till morning when a bus will be sent to them to ferry back to accommodation, however, instead of waiting the whole night at the site, they opted to walk” said Venkatesh, who is a colleague of the deceased worker.

“All 20 workers crossing the bridge by holding hands of each other against strong tides, 17 members crossed the bridge and remaining 3 along with Linga Reddy were at last the row loosened the grip and swept in water”, he explained.

Linga Reddy’s body was kept in Fujairah hospital, he added.

Seven people, all of whom are Asian nationalities, have been found dead as a result of the floods in UAE, authorities revealed. However, Indian authorities have not yet made any announcement for casualties.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah after floods, according to news reports.