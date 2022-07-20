Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande meets Sheikh Hasina

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th July 2022 6:14 pm IST
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka.

He met the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday.

He visited Defence Service Command & Staff College, Mirpur and delivered a lecture on ‘Security Perspective to student officers and faculty of Armed Forces War Course.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Floods affect 7.2million people in Bangladesh: United Nations

Earlier, he delivered a lecture on India’s security perspective at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, for students of the Armed Forces War Course and officers.

He also visited and interacted with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute of Bangladesh training peacekeepers for UN peace operations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button