Indian army deletes iftar photos displaying secularism after right wing attack on Twitter

The public relations officer (PRO) for the defence ministry in Jammu removed a tweet promoting the Indian Army’s secular tradition, which included photographs of an iftar party in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir allegedly after being attacked by right-wing trolls on social media.

Right-wing media channel Sudarshan News’ editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke decried the army’s display of communal harmony.

“Keeping alive the traditions of secularism, an Iftaar was organised by the Indian Army at Arnora in Doda district,” the PRO had tweeted on April 21.

The photos depicted the iftar gathering, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the army’s Rashtriya Rifles’ Delta force mingling with local Muslims, and a uniformed individual offering namaz with civilians.

Suresh Chavhanke, tweeted later that day stating, “Ab ye bimari Bhartiya sena mein bhi ghuss gayi hai?” Dukhad…” (Has this sickness now spread to the Indian army too? Sad).

The Indian army and the defence PRO did not respond to Chavhanke’s remarks, but the PRO defence (Jammu) deleted the initial tweet of the iftar.

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO defence (Jammu), who deleted the tweet, declined to comment on the deletion of the tweet when contacted, Indian Express reported.