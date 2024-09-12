Indian army departs for Oman to participate in Exercise Al Najah

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent has departed for Oman to participate in the 5th edition of India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at Rabkoot Training Area in Oman’s Salalah from September 13-26.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, “Exercise AL NAJAH has been held biennially since 2015, alternating between India and Oman. Last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Mahajan in Rajasthan.”

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 60 personnel, is being represented by a Battalion of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Army of Oman contingent, comprising 60 personnel, will be represented by the troops of Frontier Force.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of two nations to undertake counter-terrorism operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on operations in the Desert environment.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, “Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include Joint Planning, Cordon and Search Operation, Fighting in Built Up Area, establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Counter Drone and Room Intervention, among others. Combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions have also been planned.”

The exercise Al Najah will allow two nations to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for joint operations, according to the press release.

The exercise will foster interoperability, goodwill, and camaraderie between armies of India and Oman. In addition, the joint exercise will strengthen defence cooperation and further enhance the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force contingent comprising MiG-29s, Jaguars, and C-17s will participate in Exercise Eastern Bridge in Oman. This is the seventh edition of the exercise and is scheduled to be conducted at Air Force base Masirah in Oman from September 11-22.

A Defence Ministry release said that the bilateral exercise endeavours to enhance interoperability between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force and shall provide a platform for both teams to engage in a series of joint training missions designed to strengthen strategic cooperation and operational readiness.

“Exercise Eastern Bridge VII aims to improve tactical and operational skills, foster mutual understanding and bolster the ability of both air forces to collaborate effectively in diverse scenarios,” the release said.

The exercise will include complex aerial manoeuvring, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and logistical coordination, reflecting the evolving defence needs and strategic interests of both nations.