Indian Army opens applications for paid internship 2026-27

The Indian Army has invited applications for the second edition of the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2026-27.

It offers paid internship to students and young professionals.

The internship will be conducted in New Delhi/NCR. During the internship, the selected candidates will work under the guidance of Indian Army officials and subject matter experts.

Internship in emerging technology domains

The Indian Army Internship Programme offers opportunities in several high-demand fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, Strategic Communication, FinTech, Human Resource Management, Operational Logistics and Advanced Warfare Systems.

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Hands-on experience in defence sector

Interns will receive mentorship from the Indian Army and industry experts.

The programme aims to provide practical experience in the defence ecosystem.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the National Internship Portal (click here).