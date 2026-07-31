Indian Army opens applications for paid internship 2026-27

It offers paid internship to students and young professionals.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Indian Army opens applications for paid internship 2026-27
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The Indian Army has invited applications for the second edition of the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2026-27.

It offers paid internship to students and young professionals.

The internship will be conducted in New Delhi/NCR. During the internship, the selected candidates will work under the guidance of Indian Army officials and subject matter experts.

Subhan Bakery

Internship in emerging technology domains

The Indian Army Internship Programme offers opportunities in several high-demand fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, Strategic Communication, FinTech, Human Resource Management, Operational Logistics and Advanced Warfare Systems.

Hands-on experience in defence sector

Interns will receive mentorship from the Indian Army and industry experts.

The programme aims to provide practical experience in the defence ecosystem.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the National Internship Portal (click here).

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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