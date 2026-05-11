Paid internship for BTech students at Defence Electronics Research Laboratory

The last date for receipt of applications is May 15.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2026 8:55 pm IST
Internship for BTech students at Defence Electronics Research Laboratory.
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), a premier research laboratory under the Ministry of Defence, is offering a six-month internship opportunity to final-year BE and BTech students along with a Rs 30,000 stipend.

There are 40 vacancies in Electronics and Communication, 25 in Computer Science and 10 in Mechanical Engineering.

The application form can be accessed on the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) website. Candidates are required to submit a referral/sponsorship letter from their respective college, along with a police verification certificate.

Subhan Bakery

The last date for receipt of applications is May 15.

Eligibility criteria

Final-year BE/BTech students of the academic year 2026-2027 can apply. Students with backlogs are not eligible.

The duration is six months, starting from July 1, 2026. A stipend of Rs 30,000 will be paid in two instalments – Rs 15,000 after three months and Rs 15,000 after six months.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Expenditures such as lodging, boarding, transport, medical, etc., must be borne by the candidate.

Interns should have a minimum attendance of 15 days per month. Those who do not complete the six-month internship will not be awarded the internship certificate.

For more details, visit the DRDO website link.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2026 8:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button