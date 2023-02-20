Indian Army’s medical team returns from Turkiye

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 20th February 2023 11:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Indian Army's medical team which was deployed under 'Operation Dost' in earthquake-hit Turkiye, return to India. The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Indian Army's medical team which was deployed under 'Operation Dost' in earthquake-hit Turkiye, return to India. The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock.
New Delhi: Indian Army's medical team which was deployed under 'Operation Dost' in earthquake-hit Turkiye, return to India. The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4000 patients round the clock.

