Indian Atheist Society expels Bairi Naresh after row over remarks against Hindu god

Hyderabad: Bairi Naresh, former president of the Bharata Nastika Samaj was expelled from the organisation on Saturday, August 19, as part of disciplinary action against the atheist Dalit activist.

This comes months after Naresh sparked a row and was arrested for derogatory remarks on the Hindu god Ayyappa in Vikarabad.

Founder & Chairperson of the National Committee of Bharata Nastika Samaj Jayagopal made the official announcement of Maresh’s removal from the organisation.

“I have thoroughly examined the conduct of Bairi Naresh as contrary to the rules and principles of the Bharata Nastika Samaj and the fundamental principles of the organization and have concluded that Bairi Naresh has been removed from the primary membership and its affiliated organizations as part of the disciplinary action,” read the official statement.

He also stated that no financial assistance must be given to Naresh towards the Indian Atheist Society.

After his comments, Naresh who was out on bail in February, was attacked by Ayyappa devotees under police protection while attending a college event in Hanmkonda.