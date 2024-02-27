Indian businessman pays Rs 2.25 crore to free 900 UAE prisoners

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman and philanthropist has paid off Dirham one million (Rs 2,25,64,800) to release 900 prisoners from Central Jail across the Emirates.

The initiative by Firoz Merchant, the founder and chairman of Pure Gold Group, is a pre-Ramzan gesture, a testament to the Holy Month’s accent on humility, humanity, forgiveness, and kindness.

Since 2024, Firoz has successfully released 900 prisoners from Central Jail across the Emirates, including 495 from Ajman, 170 from Fujairah, 121 from Dubai, 69 from Umm Al Quwain, and 28 from Ras Al Khaimah.

Since 2008, Firoz, under The Forgotten Society’s initiative, has donated Dirham 25 million to over 20,000 UAE prisoners, aiding their release, paying debts, and fines, and providing air tickets for their return.

Firoz says he began this mission keeping in mind the priority the UAE gives to tolerance to give a second chance for them to be reunited with their families.

He aims to release over 3000 prisoners this year, expressing gratitude to government officials for their support in facilitating their release.

“I am very fortunate to affiliate with the government authorities. The Forgotten Society initiative is based on the premise that humanity transcends borders. We work together to provide them with the possibility to reconcile with their family in their home country and society,” Firoz said.

Colonel Mohammed Yusuf Al-Matrooshi, Deputy Director of Ajman’s General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, expressed pride in Firoz’s commitment to the rehabilitation of prisoners, allowing them a second chance.

“So many thousands owe him a debt of gratitude and what makes it so impressive is the quiet and discreet manner in which he sets about doing so much good work and providing genuine hope to those who might be languishing behind bars because they cannot pay their fines,” he added.