Iraqi pharmacist Tala Al Khalil wins Arab Hope Makers award in Dubai

Dubai: Iraqi pharmacist Tala Al Khalil, who has personally cared for 200 children with down syndrome and cancer, was named the 2024 winner of the Arab Hope Makers award in Dubai.

On Sunday, February 25, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, awarded a prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,25,64,481) to Al Khalil and three other finalists in recognition of their humanitarian work.

The other finalists were Mohamed Al Najjar from Iraq, Fathiya Al Mahmoud from Egypt and Amin Mounier from Morocco.

During the ceremony, Al Khalil was declared the final winner after receiving the most live votes.

The closing ceremony was witnessed by an audience of 12,000 people at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The finalists were selected from 58,000 applications received by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

.@HHShkMohd honours Arab Hope Makers, affirms: 'Hope making is life making and the only way we can overcome challenges is through collaborative efforts'. #UAE #Dubaihttps://t.co/0jDyaNTDv7 pic.twitter.com/7s4yHKhmOh — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 25, 2024

“In our part of the world, hope-making is life-making. The only way we can overcome challenges is through collaborative efforts,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Hope for a better future is what keeps people going. Every new generation bears the responsibility of creating a better reality in their communities.

“On the other hand, spreading despair is our major challenge, which is why we need to continue to nurture hope, optimism and positivity among the new generation.”

مبادرة صناع الأمل في دورتها الرابعة .. 58 ألف مشارك ..

آلاف القصص ومبادرات الخير والعطاء ..الجميع فائز .. والجميع مساهم في صنع روح من التفاؤل والإيجابية في عالمنا العربي .. الشعوب تحيا وتزدهر بالأمل ..

نشر اليأس هو أكبر تحد تواجهه شعوبنا العربية .. ومن كان يؤمن بالأمل فليقل… pic.twitter.com/aCP2UQi5Y5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 25, 2024

About Tala Al Khalil

Al Khalil began her journey as a hope maker in 2015 by providing support to young cancer patients in a special “caravan” at Basra Children’s Hospital.

The initiative provided children with cancer hope and optimism, escaping the harsh reality of treatments and hospital wards.

Al Khalil founded the Warriors Academy in 2018 to provide care for young, determined individuals suffering from various illnesses.

She is known as the “Mother of Warriors” due to her personal care for 200 children with Down syndrome and cancer.

Arab Hope Makers

Sheikh Mohammed launched the Hope Makers initiative in 2017, offering a reward of Dirham one million for the job of a Hope Maker on his official social media accounts.

The initiative aims to spread hope, cultivate optimism, and instill a culture of giving among Arab individuals and institutions, focusing on creative projects, programs, campaigns, and initiatives enhancing stability and social solidarity.