Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi all set to perform in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set to perform at ‘COLORS Laughter Night’, a series of stand-up events in the UAE organised by IndiaCast featuring top talents from India.

The comedy night will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST) on October 15, 2022.

The ‘master of anecdotal comedy’, Anubhav Singh Bassi, will perform his stand up special ‘Well Done Officer’.

31-year-old comedian will perform best of his Bas Kar Bassi tour and exciting new jokes.

With his signature anecdotal style, Anubhav will take his audience on a journey through his past and relays unique incidents that takes them through splits of laughter and sighs of surprise.

“I love presenting stories that I have experienced first-hand and observed being with friends and family. I tend to be attentive of what’s happening around which adds freshness to my content and helps me connect better with the audience each time I am performing. I am beyond thrilled to be associated with ‘Colors Laughter Night ’ series and cannot wait to perform for the Dubai audience,” Bassi was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The earlier two editions of the stand-up comedy shows, by IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt, featured Amit Tandon and Gaurav Kapoor in the city.

This event brought to you by Colors TV and managed by Front Row Events and the show will be in Hindi and English. Tickets start from Dirhan 125 onwards and are available to purchase on Book My Show and Platinum List.