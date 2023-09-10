Indian comedian Vir Das brings tour to UAE, Oman and Bahrain; details here

Internationally acclaimed standup comedian and actor Vir Das is set to enthrall audiences in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Bahrain as part of his extensive ‘Mind Fool Tour’.

The Dubai tour, which is set to take place at the Dubai Opera on Thursday 28 September, will be presented on Live Nation.

The show in Oman is scheduled for Friday, September 29 at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, followed by a Saturday, September 30 show at The Quarry in Zallaq, Bahrain.

Das’ new tour comes on the heels of the release of Netflix’s popular fourth comedy special, which was recorded as the second best-selling hit in India’s crowded live entertainment market last year, and was also ranked as one of the top comedy sellers worldwide.

Kicking off in September, the Mind Fool Tour will also have stopovers in Melbourne, Jakarta, Seattle, Tokyo, and Auckland.

“I am beyond excited to embark on the Mind Fool world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It’s a privilege to be recognised as an international comedian and to have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre,” Das said in a statement.

“This tour is not just about me; it’s about shining a spotlight on the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artists around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe,” he further added.