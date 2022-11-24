Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers

The rules apply to passengers on visit visas/eligible for visa on arrival/work and temporary visas. It does not apply to current residents of the UAE.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 24th November 2022 10:07 pm IST
Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers with single name in passport
Abu Dhabi: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has issued revised guidelines for Indian passengers to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Guidance has been revised for Indian passengers with single name on their passports.

According to a tweet by the Consulate General of India in Dubai (CGI) on Thursday, passengers will be allowed to board the plane provided some of the following conditions are met.

Revised guidelines are

  • If the visa is issued in more than one name and the passenger has the father or family name mentioned on the second page, he will be allowed to continue the journey.
  • For travellers who qualify for a visa on arrival, must have the father’s name or last name mentioned on the second page.

On Monday, the air carriers announced that all passengers must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

“Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD’ — a term which stands for inadmissible passenger,’ said Air India Express in a statement.

