Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers

Abu Dhabi: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has issued revised guidelines for Indian passengers to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Guidance has been revised for Indian passengers with single name on their passports.

According to a tweet by the Consulate General of India in Dubai (CGI) on Thursday, passengers will be allowed to board the plane provided some of the following conditions are met.

Also Read Indians without full name on passport will be banned from flying to UAE

The rules apply to passengers on visit visas/eligible for visa on arrival/work and temporary visas. It does not apply to current residents of the UAE.

Revised guidelines are

If the visa is issued in more than one name and the passenger has the father or family name mentioned on the second page, he will be allowed to continue the journey.

For travellers who qualify for a visa on arrival, must have the father’s name or last name mentioned on the second page.

Guidelines from NAIC,UAE for passengers with a single name on passport:

*Visa issued with more than one name,passenger has father's/family name mentioned in the 2nd page is accepted.

*Passenger eligible for VOA if the father's/family name mentioned in the 2nd page is accepted. pic.twitter.com/rO9JjunPvC — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) November 24, 2022

On Monday, the air carriers announced that all passengers must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

“Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD’ — a term which stands for inadmissible passenger,’ said Air India Express in a statement.