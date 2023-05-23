Indian Cricket team to sport Adidas sponsored jerseys in ODI World Cup

Adidas is set to be the new kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Monday. In a tweet, the son of current Home Minister Amit Shah said that the move comes as part of the BCCI’s commitment to growing cricket in the country.

The announcement comes as preparations are underway for the One Day International World Cup, set to be held in India. This means that fans would get to see the Indian cricket team donning a new look in the ODI world cup on its home soil.

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

The German brand takes over the country’s biggest sporting team’s apparel sponsorship after a slew of big names made exits in recent times.

Currently, Killer Jeans, an Indian denim brand, sponsors the team’s jersey. ‘Killer Jeans’ took up the contract in January this year after the unceremonious exit of MPL sports.

MPL had taken over the contract from American sportswear giant Nike in 2020. Nike withdrew from its 14-year-old deal with the world’s richest cricket board citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial details of the Adidas deal have not been disclosed by the BCCI.