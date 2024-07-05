Indian cricket team’s victory parade in Mumbai

Published: 5th July 2024
Mumbai: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and others acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with players Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and others during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

