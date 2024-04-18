New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar being presented a memento by Indian Space Association (ISpA) DG Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt during the 'Indian Defspace Symposium' 2024, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat addresses during the 'Indian Defspace Symposium' 2024, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)