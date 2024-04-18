Indian Defspace Symposium 2024

Published: 18th April 2024 4:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat and others during the 'Indian Defspace Symposium' 2024, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar being presented a memento by Indian Space Association (ISpA) DG Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt during the ‘Indian Defspace Symposium’ 2024, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat addresses during the ‘Indian Defspace Symposium’ 2024, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

