Indian doctor gets 5-year jail for ‘harassing’ Saudi woman

Jeddah: An Indian doctor was sentenced to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of 1.5 lakh Riyals, equivalent to approximately Rs 33.4 lakh, by a Saudi Arabian court for harassing a woman.

The Indian, hailing from Karnataka state and was working as pathologist in Jizan province. He was convicted for harassing a young Saudi woman who was doing internship under him.

Following a complaint from the woman, public prosecution referred the case to criminal court which awarded him the sentence, according to sources.

The incident occurred when the doctor was showing a sample on a microscope while the woman’s hand was touched.

However, according to his family that has approached Indian authorities, he had accidentally and unintentionally touched the hand while moving the computer mouse when explaining the method to the woman.

The family believes that it was a case of misunderstanding. The 57-year-old had worked earlier in Saudi Arabia and also in the United Arab Emirates.

The family back home is desperately running from pillar to post and seeking legal remedies.

Saudi anti-harassment law

According to the Saudi anti-harassment law, sexually suggestive words, deeds, or gestures made by an individual that violates someone else’s person, dignity, or modesty in any way — including through the use of contemporary technology — will attract prosecution.

In order to uphold the privacy, dignity, and personal freedom of persons that are provided by Saudi law and Islamic Shariah, this law attempts to combat harassment, punish offenders, and protect victims.